February 4, 2021

(Reuters) – Xilinx Inc said on Thursday it will supply chips to Fujitsu Ltd for 5G telecommunications network gear to be used in a new U.S. network.

Such equipment traditionally worked only with parts from the same maker, and the market was dominated by a handful of companies such as Nokia Oyj and Ericsson. But a shift toward open standards has allowed Fujitsu to expand beyond its home territory of Japan, and other players such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to play a bigger role.

Fujitsu and Xilinx, which is being acquired for $35 billion by Advanced Micro Devices Inc, said 5G gear would be used for a new 5G network in the United States, but did not name the carrier.

DISH Network Corp has announced plans for such a network.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

