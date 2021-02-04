https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/04/ya-hate-to-see-it-not-really-lol-bill-de-blasio-begging-young-people-to-move-to-nyc-is-like-watching-karma-in-real-time/

The two cities most destroyed by COVID and the inability of their elected officials to lead are San Francisco and New York City. Sure, there are plenty of other cities sucking wind (looking at you Baltimore, Richmond, Portland, etc.), but these two have lost huge chunks of their population while businesses shuttered.

Watching Bill de Blasio beg young people to move to New York City now that he’s destroyed it though is just freakin’ pathetic (and karma in real-time):

Move over Austin, because as the song says, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere — and it’s easier than ever for young dreamers to make it in the greatest city in the world! https://t.co/o2BkSe3i3T — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 4, 2021

Greatest city in the world.

Not anymore, Bill.

But he had to try we suppose:

Long-time New Yorkers might still weep for the businesses that were lost, but for newer residents without that institutional memory, it will mean an abundance of new choices that cater to the preferences and lifestyles of a post-pandemic New York. While even in an optimistic scenario it’s going to take years for New York to come all the way back, the signs are indicating the recovery is underway. Elevated vacancy rates and a plunge in rents created the economic conditions for an improvement. Apartment lease volumes are starting to surge. Rents appear to be bottoming out. We see the pace of vaccinations increasing and infections have begun to fall rapidly. Meanwhile, Democrats are getting ready to move on another $1 trillion fiscal relief package, and warmer weather — with a potential new normal for street life — is coming.

Now that de Blasio has destroyed his city he really hopes young people will come back in and help him fix the mess he made.

Yeah, pass.

The may be the most idiotic tweet of the week outside of #AOCSmollett false story. People are literally leaving in masses to avoid having anything to do with YOUR failed policies which have closed businesses forever. If you live in Austin, stay there. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) February 4, 2021

No one wants to go to a city that is being killed by its’ mayor and governor, no matter how much lipstick you put on that pig.

You killed NYC. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) February 4, 2021

“Easier than every” if you can avoid being thrown onto subway tracks, assaulted on city busses on your way home from HS (my daughter), have your businesses destroyed by rioters or lockdowns (my friends)

Easy — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) February 4, 2021

This title should say “stupid and ignorant “ but it isn’t a good motto. — Can’t make this crap up. (@cantpretendtoo) February 4, 2021

It’s hard for the elderly … the governor will send you to your death in a nursing home. — Other Brother Darrell (@d_pitz) February 4, 2021

You, @NYCMayor, are the Standard of Suck against which every other mayor in America and point to and go “Well, at least I don’t suck as bad as de Blasio!”https://t.co/AoFRpSPgv2 pic.twitter.com/Z5Ub5RGUXm — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) February 4, 2021

I visted NYC i did love it. But politicians like you will ruin it. It was built by real Americans by capitalism. — Jim Jam (@pi_mij) February 4, 2021

Is this a joke? — LaLa (@lacoolio1) February 4, 2021

Sounds like most people are a big fat no, Bill.

Better luck next time.

