As Twitchy told you, AOC has been on an intellectually dishonest tear against GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, because Mace had the temerity to call out the media for using AOC’s personal account of the Capitol riots to “fan fictitious news flames.” Mace also pointed out that there were no rioters in the Cannon Building, where her and AOC’s offices are.

Among AOC’s criticisms of Mace is that Mace is effectively scaring survivors of violence into silence:

This is where the true damage of what @NancyMace is doing comes in. How many survivors are watching her? Who now, seeing her, won’t get care or will feel further shame or silence? Who won’t speak up bc they know there are voices in leadership ready to minimize their experiences? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2021

Nancy Mace never discounted AOC’s fear. She merely pointed out the holes in AOC’s account. Nothing she has said has merited the nastiness that AOC has been sending her way.

So Mace is understandably fed up with AOC right now:

But now, in typical @AOC fashion, you’re making this political, even going as far as saying I don’t “hear” victims of assault — ME, of all people. You don’t know my story. SMH. Just stop it. https://t.co/Hrhg33gble — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

In case AOC missed it, here’s the story Nancy Mace is referring to:

Nancy Mace revealed that she was raped at 16 to convince South Carolina Republicans to keep a rape & incest exemption in a fetal heartbeat bill but ok. https://t.co/YaqyU318TK — Tiana Approve AstraZeneca (@TianaTheFirst) February 4, 2021

You’re doing great, AOC.

Oh.

Me thinks AOC is realizing her exaggerated account has liability for her and is trying to change the subject — SJ on Nantucket (@SJonNantucket) February 4, 2021

As usual, the Angry Obnoxious Congresswoman doesn’t know when to just shut up. — Thomas Crescenzi (@CrescenziThomas) February 4, 2021

She should’ve taken it a long time ago. But she’s in too deep now.

