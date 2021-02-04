https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/04/you-might-not-have-your-2000-stimulus-check-yet-but-biden-administration-looking-to-mail-every-american-a-mask/

A lot of Democrats weren’t happy with President Biden last week when the White House tweeted that $1,400 checks were on the way after he’d promised that if Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were elected to the Senate, $2,000 relief checks would “go out the door immediately.”

While Biden voters wait for those $2,000 checks that are never coming, they can check their mailboxes for masks, if the Biden administration can get its plan in action, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain told NBC News.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain speaks with @LesterHoltNBC about the plan to send masks to every American. “We’re gonna do whatever we can to make masks more available to people.” Tune in to @NBCNightlyNews at 6:30 ET / 5:30 CT for more (check your local listings). pic.twitter.com/b0TusxmI2p — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 4, 2021

It’s all part of Biden’s plan to have every American wear a mask for just 100 days — never mind that Americans have been masked up since last spring and there’s plenty of talk about how two or even three masks would be more effective to stop the spread of COVID-19.

No thanks. You can circle that BS right on back to the idiot who thought this idea up. — Melissa Mckee TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@mistyblue20109) February 4, 2021

Return to sender — RightWriteRite (@right_rite) February 4, 2021

My politicians went and destroyed my business and all I got was this stupid mask. — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) February 4, 2021

They’re going to spend like $30 a mask. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) February 4, 2021

Wasteful spending. Masks are available everywhere — Dr. ₭₳ⱠØ PhD, BDE (@Kalogrym) February 4, 2021

My guess is they’re are stealing half the masks costs. Huge kickback from someone — 2Strikes (@OneLateralus) February 4, 2021

I’m good! Keep your masks and your postage.. I have my own..wearing one is enough — Marcie Boothe (@MarcieBoothe2) February 4, 2021

Is this a joke? This won’t change anything. — Lenny (@The_Omega_Man) February 4, 2021

No wonder why America is in a steep decline if this is the best and brightest we have. — Rawpimple (@Rawpimple) February 4, 2021

That’s just stupid and a waste of time & money, but that’s Biden’s whole presidency and administration. — Karen FitzPatrick (@karfitz66) February 4, 2021

Only a year late. Everyone who is going to wear a mask is already wearing one. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) February 4, 2021

Exactly. No one’s going around without a mask because they can’t get one.

This has to be a joke. How do these people take themselves seriously? — El Caminante (@GadsdenDave) February 4, 2021

Federal mask contracts is the goal here? This is why we’re told we still have to wear a mask despite being vaccinated. Gotta get that mask money y’all. — SMH-ing Engr. (@CTKWorkOut) February 4, 2021

Stop wasting our money, jackwagons!! — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) February 4, 2021

Who’s going to tell them that availability isn’t the problem? — Darwin (@Darwin31413583) February 4, 2021

the stupid is bottomless — Martin Wellbourne, Esq. (@Audi0gasm) February 4, 2021

All Trump had to to get reelected was to send every American a bottle of hand sanitizer and a face mask in the mail — cbw059 (@CBW059) February 4, 2021

Who doesn’t have access to masks right now? Walk into any Walmart in America and they will just give you one. — Mother B (@mabennett1982) February 4, 2021

Nah, got it covered pic.twitter.com/dEFrqJNMn0 — Dr. Archie Bunker (@ArchieWouldSay) February 4, 2021

What are these clowns doing? We can agree and disagree on liberal / conservative ideas but holy cow. Please for the love of science and all that is good, stop this madness. Its embarrassing. Its expensive. Its unnecessary. Leaders lead and look forward, not backward. — jason holcomb (@jasonholcomb02) February 4, 2021

Is this an actual problem? I haven’t heard of this being reported as a problem. — Russ (@RussWheeler9) February 4, 2021

What a waste, everyone has a mask already — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) February 4, 2021

Don’t forget that Klain was President Obama’s Ebola czar, so he’s been to this rodeo before.

JFC, we are 11 months into the pandemic and Biden wants to focus his energy on sending people masks now when what they should be sending us is the vaccine. Spend money on making more vaccine and getting it to people ASAP. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) February 4, 2021

Almost every person in America has at least one mask, and many businesses offer them free at the door if you forgot to bring one, but sure, let’s blow through a bunch more tax dollars for this. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) February 4, 2021

They’re gonna cost $50 each, aren’t they? — Okay. (@corrcomm) February 4, 2021

Waiting for the video of Biden personally mailing a mask or two and media treating it like video of Jesus turning water into wine. — Mr. M (@Postbro1) February 4, 2021

They should print “$2,000” on the front of them, just to really fuck with us. — Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) February 4, 2021

Related:

Attn. media! Joe Biden apparently forgot to tell family about his EO requiring masks and social distancing at federal properties https://t.co/JyltvMkEMc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 21, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

