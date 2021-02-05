If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

As many as 750 people have been murdered in Ethiopia after an attack at a church where some believe the Ark of the Covenant to be located, Aleteia reports.

The massacre reportedly took place in January and was revealed when a Belgian non-profit, European External Program with Africa (EEPA), released a report on the matter. According to EEPA, churchgoers were systematically taken out of the church and executed.

The attack reportedly took place at the Orthodox Maryam Tsiyon Church in Aksum as part of ongoing civil unrest in the country.

Fighting broke out in the Tigray region of Ethiopia last year after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent federal troops to fight against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front under the accusation that they held illegitimate elections.

It is unclear who committed the massacre, but some sources allege that it was committed by Eritrean troops, who have been working alongside the Ethiopian military.

Dozens of people have been killed in multiple other massacres in the region since the conflict broke out.



