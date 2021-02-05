Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed Bank of America is spying on its customers who might be extremists in coordination with federal law enforcement.

Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the country, is coordinating with the government to search people who might have been in the Washington, D.C., area around the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Carlson reported on his show Thursday. The bank is collecting financial information based off credit card use, he added.

A Bank of America spokesman told the Washington Examiner that it cannot comment on what it might or might not be doing at the request of law enforcement.

“We don’t comment on our communications with law enforcement,” the spokesman said. “All banks have responsibilities under federal law to cooperate with law enforcement inquiries in full compliance with the law.”

Bank of America identified 211 customers who might be of interest, and federal investigators later interviewed one individual who was eventually cleared, Carlson reported.

“Imagine if you were that person? The FBI hauls you in for questioning in a terror investigation,” Carlson added. “Not because you have done anything suspicious. You haven’t. You bought plane tickets and visited your country’s capital.”