President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team is considering mailing millions of masks to Americans to encourage mask-wearing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

A White House official told NBC News Biden’s coronavirus response team is evaluating the idea but no decision has been made or proposed to the president.

Biden and top health officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci remain vexed that Americans are not universally wearing masks.

“Right now, we don’t have complete, full compliance throughout the country of the fundamental public health measures that are necessary to prevent the spread,” Fauci said during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Biden repeatedly reminds Americans that it is a “patriotic duty” to wear a mask and scolds Republicans for defying his call for all Americans to “mask up” for at least 100 days.

In January, Biden lectured a Texas congressman who told him to “kiss [his] ass” in response to his call for a mask mandate.

“Well, guess what. Not very American,” Biden continued after citing the comment. “The fact is, you want to be patriotic. You want to protect people.”

After taking office, Biden signed an executive order mandating masks for people on federal property or using public transportation.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that “federal authorities” will enforce an order that went into effect this week mandating mask-wearing on public transportation.

