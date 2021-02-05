https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/02/05/biden-might-be-screwed-once-the-migrant-caravan-arrives-n322345
About The Author
Related Posts
Opinion: The Enemy Is Us
February 1, 2021
Gretchen Whitmer Plays Krampus with Santa Claus to Further Traumatize Michigan's Children
December 17, 2020
The Media Finally Notice Joe Biden's Dementia, Sort of Anyway
January 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy