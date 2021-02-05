https://hannity.com/media-room/bongino-on-hannity-this-is-an-impeachment-for-idiots-for-dopey-people/

AOC’S PLEA: People Should Be ‘Willing to Sacrifice Everything,’ All ‘Privileges’ to Defund Police

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.08.20

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a passioned plea to “defund” police departments across America Sunday; asking people to “sacrifice everything” and “all their privileges” to promote social justice.

“There are moments in every person’s career, where you have to be willing to say, ‘Am I willing to sacrifice everything that I have, all the privileges that I have, so that the right thing can go through?’ This is one of those moments,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“If you’re an elected official, I’m asking you to ask yourself, what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that overfunded police departments are defunded?’

Watch AOC’s comments above.

HANNITY: Was DC Properly Prepared for Wednesday’s Rally, Electoral College Vote?

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.07.21

Dan Bongino stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to discuss the events of the day; saying citizens of the United States should never “normalize political violence.”

“Was DC properly prepared for DC’s events?” asked Hannity. “It’s not the big crowd, it was a small percentage of a massive crowd. It seems like they breached this thing in minutes.”

“It doesn’t appear they had a strong external perimeter,” said Bongino. “We can’t ever, ever normalize political violence… We have a constitution where rules apply to everyone.”

Watch Bongino’s comments above.

