In a recent segment, Erin Burnett of CNN reported that Frank Biden has “used his Presidential ties in an ad for his law firm.”

The firm touts “the expertise of a high-profile government relations consulting team led by Francis “Frank” Biden, brother of former Vice President Joe Biden.”

The CNN Chyron during the report reads “Biden’s ethics message could be clouded by brother’s actions.”