https://www.theepochtimes.com/communist-party-tightens-control-on-chinese-social-media-license-now-required-to-comment-on-current-affairs_3685782.html/amp

China’s ruling communist party has further tightened its control over speech, information, and thought among the Chinese people, announcing limits on what is allowed on Chinese social media.

The country’s social media platforms in recent days have issued notices to users, requiring them to obtain “Internet News Information Service Licenses” or otherwise be banned from commenting on “politics, economics, the military, diplomacy, and other major news.”

The notices explain that if a user does not have a license, they are advised not to compile, publish, comment and interpret any information on current affairs.

The notices from Sohu and Baidu clearly state that users are now required “not to release such information without approval.” The notices added that the new rules “prohibit the development of such content without permission or beyond permitted scope.”

Sohu’s notice to social media / self-media accounts owners. Screenshot.

Sohu’s notice also listed penalties for when the new regulations are violated.

For reposting existing information, the notice said that “unlicensed accounts” spreading prohibited current affairs content will initially be banned for seven days. If they violate the rule for a second time, their account will be suspended for 15 days, followed by a 30 day suspension for the third violation.

If a user violates the reposting ban for a fourth time, their account will be “permanently disabled.”

The penalities are harsher for those sharing original posts. Unlicensed account directly posting information in violation of the rules will be “permanently banned once discovered,” the notice said.

Commentators not affiliated with a state-approved media company have said it’s almost impossible for them to be granted a license, given the long list of unrealistic requirements WeChat, Sohu, and Baidu are demanding on behalf of the authorities.

One criteria, according to the owner of the NetEase account “Tianma Xingwen,” is that personal accounts are not eligible for a license.

They lamented that the new regulations will mean that the future of Chinese social media will “belong to only a very small number of people.”

Ma Xiaolin, a veteran reporter who covered the Iraq war, said on Weibo on Jan. 30, “As a researcher and columnist on international relations, it seems that from now on, I can only talk about eating, drinking, and having fun on social media.”

The CCP’s Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is behind the push for the new social media restrictions.

During the CAC’s national meeting on Jan.29, the Internet regulation and control agency announced that it would focus its resources on “prominent problems that disrupt the ‘peace and order’ of Internet communications,” including viral topics and videos.

Major internet service providers that own social media platforms, such as Tencent and Sina Weibo, attended the meeting.

Zhuang Rongwen, vice minister of the CCP’s propaganda department and director of the CAC, said at the meeting that it is necessary to “maintain the correct political orientation, public opinion orientation, and value orientation” across all internet platforms, no matter what they are.

The CAC said in a Jan. 31 notice that with the licenses, it is now “focused on rectifying” the situation where the public has had access to unregulated online commentators.

The agency also said that licensed media personalities will still need to follow a “review before posting” policy, implying that they will not be able to discuss politically sensitive views on current affairs topics, including during livestreams.

Ling Yun contributed to the report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

