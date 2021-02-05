http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/E8h6HF0ShxE/

On Thursday’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that Senate Democrats voting against withholding COVID relief money from schools that don’t reopen after their teachers are vaccinated and most Senate Democrats voting against prohibiting illegal immigrants from receiving stimulus checks show “just how partisan and radical the Democrats in Joe Biden’s Washington are governing right now.”

Cotton said, “50 Democrats just voted against withholding COVID relief money from schools that don’t reopen, even after their teachers are vaccinated. Another 50 voted against denying money to cities and counties that don’t cooperate with immigration enforcement. 42 out of 50 Democrats voted to give stimulus checks to illegal aliens. It goes to show just how partisan and radical the Democrats in Joe Biden’s Washington are governing right now.”

