As anyone on Twitter knows, Ted Cruz has been driving the Hollywood elite crazy just by his mere existence. Apparently, objecting to electoral votes when you feel the election was fraudulent is a big no-no, unless you’re a Democrat who’s been doing this quietly for decades.

And while his back and forth with Seth Rogen was entertaining (that guy really needs a hobby), the bizarre anger from Cary Elwes and his disdain for Cruz loving The Princess Bride has really been off the charts pathetic.

Cary got so upset and fussy he took his ball and went home.

Ted, of course, won the silly Twitter war and then spiked the ball with this:

Welp, Ted said he’s a fan. Heh.

Q: What’s the difference between The Princess Bride and a cow?

A. You can’t milk a cow for 34 years. — Okay. (@corrcomm) February 4, 2021

So @Cary_Elwes can go on the attack, but blocks you when you respond. 😂 What a baby. — Liz Dickinson 🇺🇸 (@lizdickinson8) February 5, 2021

Another disappointing jerk celeb 🤷‍♀️ — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) February 4, 2021

I bow to your royal trollness @tedcruz have fun storming the castle!! — I have a pen, and will sign everything (@CdpLesbian) February 5, 2021

Ha!

Right there! The ONLY line anybody remembers him uttering.

Bahahahaha! — Sharlow (@sharlow_2) February 5, 2021

LOL. The washed up actor has a thin skin. — CynicalVampire (@SpillMyTincture) February 4, 2021

This is like a monkey f**king a football. pic.twitter.com/TBcF8vjx0K — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) February 5, 2021

Annnd we’re done. Pretty sure no one is going to top Randy’s response.

EL OH EL.

***

