Vice President Harris cast her first tie-breaking votes early Friday morning helping Senate Democrats pass a budget resolution that greenlights them passing coronavirus relief without GOP support.

Harris, who served in the Senate for roughly four years before stepping down to become vice president, arrived at the Capitol on Friday hours into the Senate’s all-night vote-a-rama on the budget resolution.

Harris arrived in the chamber, swapping out with Sen. Chris MurphyChristopher (Chris) Scott MurphyFinding common ground on stopping the next pandemic Proposal for permanent Capitol fencing sparks bipartisan pushback Biden wants Democrats to keep Trump trial short MORE (D-Conn.), who had been presiding. The two exchanged an elbow bump and chatted briefly.

Harris then presided over the Senate for three votes, breaking ties on two of them.

Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote on a final amendment from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSanders, Ocasio-Cortez, Blumenauer aim to require Biden to declare climate emergency Biden needs to follow his own advice: Compromise Senate names first Black secretary of the Senate MORE (D-N.Y.) and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders defuses late-night fight over minimum wage Overnight Energy: Biden administration delays Trump rollback of migratory bird protections | Democrats seek to block further Arctic drilling | Democratic senator pushes for clean electricity standard Senate signals broad support for more targeted coronavirus relief checks MORE (I-Vt.). Republicans said the Democratic proposal stripped out three GOP amendments and opposed it resulting in a 50-50 tie.

“On this vote, the yeas are 50, the nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative and the amendment is agreed to,” Harris said.

Harris then cast a second tie-breaking vote on the final passage of the budget resolution. Every Democrat voted for the proposal, while all Republicans voted against it. Because the Senate is evenly split 50-50 that resulted in the tie.

Schumer thanked Harris for helping them pass the budget resolution after the votes. Though the budget doesn’t get signed into law it’s a crucial first step for Democrats to be able to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill without GOP support.

“Madam Vice President … thank you so much for being part of this first big step to putting our country back on the road to recovery and we very much appreciate you being here,” Schumer said.

Several senators from both parties including Sens. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahySenate names first Black secretary of the Senate Democrats offer resolution denouncing white supremacists ahead of Trump trial Progressives push controversial proposal on budget reconciliation MORE (D-Vt.), Cory Booker Cory BookerHow your taxes subsidize the Super Bowl — and how that might change Klobuchar to introduce omnibus antitrust bill Democrats offer resolution denouncing white supremacists ahead of Trump trial MORE (D-N.J.), Sanders, Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate committee advances Granholm nomination to lead Energy | EPA nominee Regan pledges ‘urgency’ on climate change at confirmation hearing | Omar calls on Biden to block pipeline being built in Minnesota Senate committee advances Granholm nomination to lead Energy Build a bridge, not a wall, between administrations on justice reform MORE (R-Utah), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanHouse will have to vote on budget second time as GOP notches wins Senate signals broad support for more targeted coronavirus relief checks Bipartisan group of senators calls for more targeted relief checks MORE (R-Ohio) and Jim Risch Jim Elroy RischSenate panel advances Biden’s pick for United Nations ambassador Burma coup poses early test for Biden foreign policy Finding common ground on stopping the next pandemic MORE (R-Idaho) stopped to chat with Harris while she was presiding over the chamber. Harris stood to hug Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinBush-, Obama-era officials urge Senate to swiftly confirm Biden’s DHS pick Senate committee advances Biden’s DHS pick despite Republican pushback Hillicon Valley: Intelligence agency gathers US smartphone location data without warrants, memo says | Democrats seek answers on impact of Russian hack on DOJ, courts | Airbnb offers Biden administration help with vaccine distribution MORE (D-Calif.).

The resolution includes instructions for crafting the coronavirus aid bill under reconciliation, a tool that will allow the Biden proposal to bypass a 60-vote filibuster in the Senate.

Harris’s tie-breaking votes appear to be the earliest time in modern history that a vice president has had to break a tie.

Her votes also mark the first time that a woman or African-American has represented the 50-50 tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Then-Vice President Pence broke his first tie on Feb. 7, 2017, according to data from the Senate Historical Office.

