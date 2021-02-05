https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/hunter-biden-writing-memoir-based-drug-abuse-gets-cool-2-million-advance/

The Biden White House recently put out a statement saying that members of Joe Biden’s family would not cash in on his presidency.

Days later, we learn that Hunter Biden is writing a book, for which he has already been paid an advance of $2 million.

It must be nice.

The Daily Mail reports:

Hunter Biden ‘nets $2m advance’ for his upcoming memoir Beautiful Things about his battle with drugs – despite Joe saying his family would NOT cash in on presidency Drugs, prostitutes, shady dealings, a quickie marriage — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is too easily depicted as sleaze in human form. Who else would have left his wife and jumped into bed with his recently departed brother’s widow only for her to end the affair when he got a stripper pregnant? Is it only Hunter who could have received two special waivers to join the military and be commissioned at a special ceremony in the White House, but then blow his chance on his very first day when a blood test came back positive for cocaine? Who but Hunter who could receive a diamond from a would-be Chinese business partner whose existence would come to light in divorce papers? Now the president’s son is getting to tell his side of his unsavory life — warts and all — in a book that could embarrass his father even further, less than three months into his term in the Oval Office. Beautiful Things — the as yet unexplained title of Biden’s tome — promises to center on his well-publicized struggles with substance abuse according to Gallery Books, an imprint of publishers Simon & Schuster.

And get this. The company publishing Hunter Biden’s book is the same one that dropped Josh Hawley’s book.

Simon & Schuster refused to publish Josh Hawley’s book but is okay with publishing Hunter Biden’s “memoir?” 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 4, 2021

Simon & Schuster wouldn’t publish Josh Hawley’s book… but they’re ok with deadbeat dad, crackhead Hunter Biden… GTFO. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 4, 2021

Hunter Biden Clinches Deal With Simon & Schuster After It Nuked Sen. Josh Hawley’s Bookhttps://t.co/cK9T1Sw4UU — The Federalist (@FDRLST) February 4, 2021

It’s almost like there’s a different set of rules for Democrats. Almost.

