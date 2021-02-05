https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/middle-east/2021/02/04/iranian-diplomat-convicted-of-terror-charges-in-europe/

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi – Iranian Diplomat and Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Image by Student News Agency

Please Follow us on Gab, Parler, Minds, Telegram

An Iranian diplomat was convicted this week in a Belgian court on terror charges relating to a gathering of the Iranian Resistance in 2018 in Paris, where he was involved in an attempting bombing of the event.

The Antwerp court ruled against Assadollah Assadi, 49, on Thursday, convicting him of attempting terrorist murder and participating in the activities of a terrorist group. He was then sentenced to the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, reported the Washington Examiner.

The plot revolved around a 2018 Free Iran gathering near Paris organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political arm of Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or the MEK, a leading dissident group seeking regime change and ridding Iran of clerical or dynastic rule. The attack was stopped when Belgian authorities received a tip from the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, and pulled over a couple, 40-year-old Amir Saadouni and 36-year-old Nasimeh Naami, who were traveling in a Mercedes. When police searched the vehicle, they discovered a detonator and over a pound of triacetone triperoxide, known as TATP, which is a highly combustible explosive used in several past terrorist attacks.

Today’s conviction of the Iranian regime’s diplomat-terrorist confirms the Iranian regime’s state terrorism by a European judicial authority, declared the leader of the Iranian Resistance, Maryam Rajavi.

Iran and the rest of the world have been suffering from this terrorism in the past four decades. The intelligence and foreign ministries and the regime’s embassies were directly involved in this plot, she added.

As I said during my seven-hour testimony, the decision for this plot was taken by the highest regime body, namely the Supreme National Security Council and approved by the mullahs’ supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the mullahs’ president Hassan Rouhani. The Ministry of Intelligence was given the task to execute the decision in close cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, she said.

Rajavi suggested the following measures be taken in Europe against the regime.

1. Recall their ambassadors from Tehran, and shut down the regime’s embassies and centers in Europe which are used for terrorism.

The mullahs’ foreign minister must be held accountable for the confirmed role his ministry/embassies and diplomat played in a major terrorist crime.

2. The entirety of the Ministry of Intelligence and the IRGC must be designated as terrorist entities. All their agents must be prosecuted and expelled from Europe.

Europe must not grant refugee-status or nationality to these agents because they use them for terrorism and espionage.

3. Prosecute the Iranian regime’s leaders, who are responsible for these terrorist activities. They must face justice.

Any negotiations with the regime and the return to normal diplomatic-status must be conditional on dismantling the mullahs’ terrorist network in Europe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

