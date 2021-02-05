https://noqreport.com/2021/02/05/mitt-romneys-family-security-act-a-welfare-state-program-leftists-adore/

Mitt Romney has a plan. It’s pretty clever, actually, because it seemingly checks off all of the boxes Republicans like such as being “deficit neutral” while also pandering to Democrats by offering free money to every parent who makes less than $200,000 per year. But a deeper dive into the proposed “Family Security Act” reveals it’s a welfare state enabling program that can be used to generate up to $15,000/yr if dependency money for enterprising parents.

Parents of children aged six or under would receive $350 per month. Older children would yield $250 per month. No restrictions other than the $15K yearly limit. And while it’s technically deficit-neutral, it still amounts to additional expenditures of taxpayer dollars because it replaces tax credits which are often not taken. In other words, it’s only deficit-neutral on paper. In reality, it’s going to cost us. All of us.

While Romney is not the ultimate enemy of progressive media outlets because of his attacks on President Trump, he’s still a Republican and therefore part of the problem in their eyes. But they were practically gushing over this proposal even as they attempted to stab holes in it. Here’s what far-left Vox had to say about it:

The Romney plan also has some advantages over the Biden plan as currently presented, even beyond being permanent. Checks are sent in a truly universal manner, which makes for easier monthly payments. As of this writing, the Biden administration hasn’t commented on whether or not its plan will include monthly payments, though some Democratic offices in Congress have told me on background they are pushing for monthly payments. A White House spokesperson told me, “We are working with Congress and the Treasury Department to determine the best way of getting families this relief in the American Rescue Plan.”

The Romney plan has already earned praise from surprising quarters. Matt Bruenig, the leftist writer and founder of the People’s Policy Project think tank who writes frequently about child benefits, told me, “Among the child benefit policies that have been proposed so far, Romney’s is the best. It has the highest benefits and the simplest administration. I’d like to see Romney get rid of his proposal’s benefit phaseout and child cap, which create hassle without meaningful savings, but otherwise it’s a pretty solid proposal.”

Sharon Parrott, president of the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which pushes for expanded benefits for low-income people, was more skeptical. “This proposal shows growing bipartisan support for expanding the child tax credit, but it’s misguided to undercut the policy’s poverty-reducing impact by using deep cuts in other critical forms of support for low-income people to pay for it,” Parrott told me. “They want to talk about it as consolidation, but they are massive cuts. Their own document shows an EITC cut of $47 billion.”

In its current form, the Romney plan may not be able to make it through Congress, for reasons Parrott highlights and detailed further below. But if the Biden administration embraces it and tweaks it, it could hit on a rare achievement: a truly bipartisan expansion of the social safety net that permanently reduces poverty in America.

The sheer fact that so many leftists love Romney’s welfare plan is a clear sign that it’s not a benefit to taxpayers. Magnanimously taking our money and giving it back to us “for the sake of the children” is disingenuous if not outright deceitful.

Follow NOQ Report on



