https://www.corbettreport.com/reality-czars-monkey-brains-california-pushback-new-world-next-week/

Reality Czars, Monkey Brains, California Pushback – New World Next Week

02/05/2021

This week on the New World Next Week: the NY Times wants Biden to appoint a reality czar; Elon Musk is creating brain-chipped monkey gamers; and Californians fight back against COVID mandates in schools.

