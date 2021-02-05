https://www.corbettreport.com/reality-czars-monkey-brains-california-pushback-new-world-next-week/

This week on the New World Next Week: the NY Times wants Biden to appoint a reality czar; Elon Musk is creating brain-chipped monkey gamers; and Californians fight back against COVID mandates in schools.

