https://foxsanantonio.com/amp/news/local/reinstatement-of-austins-homeless-camping-ban-one-step-closer-to-being-on-may-ballot

Reinstatement of Austin’s homeless camping ban one step closer to being on May ballot

The reinstatement of the homeless camping ban is one step closer to being on the ballot in May (File photo: CBS Austin)

A special election on the proposed camping ban hasn’t even been called yet, but both sides are already gearing up for it. Organizers of Save Austin Now wasted no time in converting their non-profit into a PAC to fundraise and start campaigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signatures on a petition to reinstate a camping ban impacting people experiencing homelessness in Austin has been certified, the City of Austin said on Thursday. Organizers aren’t surprised they were able to easily get the number of valid signatures needed.

The reinstatement of the homeless camping ban is one step closer to being on the ballot in May

Co-founder Mack Mackowiak says, “It’s a reflection of the intensity that Austinites feel to take their city back to save our city from the chaos.”

In 2019, Austin City Council voted to de-criminalize public camping for people experiencing homelessness as long as they did not create a health or safety threat or obstruct a public right-of-way.

Last month, Save Austin Now announced they collected more than 30,000 petition signatures in a push to overturn public camping.

Now that they’ve been verified, the issue goes to City Council, who could adopt the ordinance changes as written in the petition or call a citywide election in May.

Council has until February 12 to make this decision, and there is expected to be a special called meeting for Council to discuss these issues on February 9.

RELATED: As Austin hotel vote looms, city and community groups try to ease public concerns

Save Austin Now predicts the same law-and-order enthusiasm that led to a successful petition drive will help them when their initiative goes before the voters. But the other side is predicting victory, too.

Recalling last Summer’s special election which gave the Travis County District Attorney’s Office new leadership.

Chris Harris with Homes Not Handcuffs notes, “We saw people coming out in large numbers in an off time for an election to support an agenda that ultimately was about decreasing reliance on the criminal legal system to address social problems.”

Save Austin Now told CBS Austin they tried to get this issue on the November ballot, but according to the city not enough of the signatures submitted were valid.

Gov. Greg Abbott threated last month to reinstate Austin’s camping ban himself if the city did not, tweeting, “Contrary to what Austin leaders think no one has a right to urinate & defecate wherever they want.”

On Thursday, Gov. Abbott tweeted on reinstatement of camping ban:

Austin Mayor Steve Adler disagrees with Abbott and says he’s looking to change the city’s approach on homelessness.

“When Council revised the camping ordinance, in favor of ending homelessness, we said we wanted to better identify “reasonable time and place opportunities and limitations on camping, sitting and lying,” even as we focus on taking everyone out of tents and off our streets. We have to continue that work. And we have to do it better,” said Adler in a statement to CBS Austin last month.

Already, millions in taxpayer dollars have been used to create transitional housing by purchasing, renting or renovating hotels.

Save Austin Now released the following statement following the certification:

ADVERTISEMENT