Another group of Never Trumpers are out for blood.

The ‘Republican Accountability Project’, a group of misfit Never Trumpers who also have no interest in the heart of American and the massive base that voted for President Trump, like their Democrat partners in crime, are after Americans who voted for and supported President Trump.

AOL reported:

New Ad: The fight for the soul of the Republican Party is right now. Whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/mQFljxIoZu — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 4, 2021

These silly people believe Joe Biden received more than 80 million votes and beat President Trump’s record setting number of votes in the 2020 election. President Trump received more than 74 million legitimate votes, 5 million more than Obama’s record of 69 million in 2008. It was the most votes for a sitting President by almost 10 million.

But those who hate the President for Making America Great Again are out for blood. They want the millions of Americans who legitimately voted for the President to be punished. Of course they are just a tiny group of misfits who no one cares about or listens to.

Americans don’t like traitors, cheaters or liars.

