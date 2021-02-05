https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/tiny-group-never-trumpers-placing-ad-next-week-fox-attacking-republicans-americans-voted-president-trump/
Another group of Never Trumpers are out for blood.
The ‘Republican Accountability Project’, a group of misfit Never Trumpers who also have no interest in the heart of American and the massive base that voted for President Trump, like their Democrat partners in crime, are after Americans who voted for and supported President Trump.
A conservative group is calling out members of the Republican Party by name for promoting “lies, violence and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” in a scathing new ad that will air on Fox News during “Hannity” in Washington, D.C. next week.
TRENDING: Exclusive: The TCF Center Election Fraud – Newly Discovered Video Shows Late Night Deliveries of Tens of Thousands of Illegal Ballots to Michigan Arena
The spot from the Republican Accountability Project ― part of Defending Democracy Together, a never-Trump conservative group ― praises the members of the party who turned on former President Donald Trump after the violent insurrection carried out by his supporters in the Capitol on Jan. 6.
New Ad: The fight for the soul of the Republican Party is right now.
Whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/mQFljxIoZu
— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 4, 2021
These silly people believe Joe Biden received more than 80 million votes and beat President Trump’s record setting number of votes in the 2020 election. President Trump received more than 74 million legitimate votes, 5 million more than Obama’s record of 69 million in 2008. It was the most votes for a sitting President by almost 10 million.
But those who hate the President for Making America Great Again are out for blood. They want the millions of Americans who legitimately voted for the President to be punished. Of course they are just a tiny group of misfits who no one cares about or listens to.
Americans don’t like traitors, cheaters or liars.