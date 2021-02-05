https://noqreport.com/2021/02/05/to-recall-gavin-newsom-we-need-a-lot-more-signatures-than-the-95k-thats-being-reported/

Conservatives in and out of California were giving each other digital high-fives this week as the Recall Gavin 2020 efforts broke the 1.4 million milestone, less than 100,000 signatures away from being successful. Except, that’s not exactly true, and careless “conservative” publications like the Daily Caller are spreading this misinformation.

A recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom will be triggered by 1,495,709 validated signatures, or 12% of the previous total votes cast for the office. In 2003, the recall challenge against Governor Gray Davis yielded well over 1.6 million signatures, but around 15% of them were invalidated. In the end, they were able to count 1,356,408 valid signatures, which was still enough to secure the recall.

That was 2003. We can and should expect to need a higher percentage of “overage” in 2021 for multiple reasons. First and foremost, there are currently efforts to “fake” signatures or sign multiple recall petitions. These efforts, quietly being put into effect by private allies of the Governor, are intended to draw a sense of complacency and quash momentum. If we’re led to believe we have enough signatures, the enthusiasm to push for more diminishes.

Another reason is the aforementioned celebratory stance of many conservatives on social media as well as articles such as the one on Daily Caller yesterday:

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom is less than 100,000 signatures away as of Thursday from being forced into a recall special election. California state law stipulates that a sitting governor must face a recall special election if 12% of voters from the previous gubernatorial election, in this case 1.5 million California residents, sign a petition to recall the governor. At the time of publication, 1.4 million Californians have signed a petition to recall Newsom.

The article makes no mention of the need to validate signatures. In fact, it notes that they should have enough signatures by next week. This is false. There is almost zero chance they will have the 1.9+ million signatures necessary to overcome the number of invalid petitions and still have over the threshold.

Will we likely get to the mark? Yes. There are six weeks left. They’ve been averaging around 100,000 signatures per week, so they’re on pace to get to 2 million. But if too many “conservatives” are spreading disinformation to slow down momentum through complacency, then the efforts could fall short.

Spread the word. To recall Gavin Newsom, we need 1.5 million VALID petition signatures. That means we have until March 17 to collect 400k-600k, not the 100K that’s being reported. Keep fighting. Don’t get complacent.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

Follow NOQ Report on



When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

