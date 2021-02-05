https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/537413-utah-theme-park-sues-taylor-swift-for-trademark-infringement

Evermore, a Utah theme park, is suing Taylor SwiftTaylor Alison SwiftTaylor Swift sexual assault verdict discussed at Supreme Court 2020’s top political celebrity moments Obama jokes about birther conspiracy: ‘I was able to get away with’ not being born in US MORE for copyright infringement over the singer’s December album of the same name.

Evermore Park, a Medieval fantasy-themed experience park located in Pleasant Grove, filed the suit Wednesday alleging that her album and associated merchandise has caused “actual confusion” among park patrons, Rolling Stone reports.

Among the claims made by Evermore Park in court documents were that visitors thought Swift’s album could be linked to the park, and that the release of “Evermore” caused the park to drop in Google searches, according to Fox News.

Utah’s Office of Tourism issued a statement addressing the album name the day it was released via Twitter, writing, “The first is #evermore, the new Taylor Swift album. The second is @EvermorePark, the immersive storytelling theme park in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Know the difference.”

The first is #evermore, the new Taylor Swift album. The second is @EvermorePark, the immersive storytelling theme park in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Know the difference. pic.twitter.com/uxGBH7WFgG — Visit Utah (@VisitUtah) December 10, 2020

Upon releasing her ninth studio album, Swift updated her website with a slew of Evermore-themed merchandise, causing Evermore Park to claim her goods are counterfeit due to their existing trademark.

Evermore Park is asking for “not more than $2 million per counterfeit mark,” Rolling Stone reports.

Swift’s lawyers said the allegations are “baseless,” Fox News reports. Her legal team added that they will not comply with the cease and desist letter Evermore Park sent on Dec. 18, arguing that the performer’s album theme and associated merchandise have been presented “in a way that is entirely distinct” from the park and has not created competition.

TaylorSwift.com “does not sell small dragon eggs, guild patches, or small dragon mounts, and nothing could be remotely characterized as such,” her attorneys stated, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for Swift called the claim “frivolous,” noting that the park is in the midst of lawsuits filed against them by construction companies claiming outstanding payment, suggesting the debt could be playing a role in their suit against Swift.

