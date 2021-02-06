https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/115-inmates-take-over-downtown-st-louis-jail-developing/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







More than 100 inmates took over a section of the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis, injuring a corrections officer at the facility. The incident began at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the fourth floor of the jail, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, told NBC News that the situation is ongoing.

Police and firefighters were at the scene and closed the area surrounding the building, NBC affiliate KSDK reported. As of Friday, there were 633 inmates at the Justice Center.