(CONSERVATIVE TREEHOUSE) – “My days on earth are numbered; But before I fade away, there is something important I need to say. It may not be important to anyone else; but it’s important to me. Win, lose or fraud President Trump, I just want to say thank you for the last four years.

“Thank you for making it cool to be an American again. Thank you for showing us that we don’t need to be under China’s thumb anymore economically, or any other way. Thank you for one of the strongest economies we’ve ever experienced in my lifetime.

“Thank you for all you have done for the minority communities, and the outstanding decrease in the unemployment rate you had. Thank you for making it feel good to love our country and to be a proud patriot again.”

