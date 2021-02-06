http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Vz5w5fFvVMU/

Rep. (D-NY) on Friday defended President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure, which the Senate passed Friday morning, contending the nearly $2 trillion price tag should “be a floor, not a ceiling.”

“Imagine being a policymaker in Washington, having witnessed the massive economic, social, and health destruction over the last year, and think that the greatest policy risk we face is providing *too much* relief,” she said. “Sounds silly, right? $1.9T should be a floor, not a ceiling”:

Imagine being a policymaker in Washington, having witnessed the massive economic, social, and health destruction over the last year, and think that the greatest policy risk we face is providing *too much* relief. Sounds silly, right? $1.9T should be a floor, not a ceiling. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks follow the Senate’s passage of the proposal, which saw Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote in the split Senate. Her deciding vote sparked praise from Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who described it as “what democracy looks like”:

Early this morning I was proud to watch VP Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to push forward necessary aid to help get us through this pandemic. This never would have been possible without the people of Georgia. This is what democracy looks like. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) February 5, 2021

The $1.9 trillion relief package, which the Democrat-led House is expected to pass, follows the $2.3 trillion government spending and coronavirus relief measure former President Donald Trump signed in December. Months earlier, Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. The first package provided $1,200 in direct stimulus payments to the American people, and the second offered $600. Biden’s proposal will provide $1,400 individual stimulus checks, which his team says equals $2,000 when combined with the $600 provided in the last proposal.

Many progressives, however, do not believe it goes far enough and are calling on Biden and Harris to include recurring payments in any future coronavirus relief measures. Meanwhile, other members of the Democrat caucus are hoping to tighten the eligibility threshold for future payments, drawing criticism from the 31-year-old New York lawmaker:

Democrats are going to approve $1,400 checks. But they’re torn on who gets them. The conservaDem push from Manchin: Phaseout starts at incomes $50K/person, cuts off at $75K. But Chairmen Wyden & Sanders want to keep the $75K-$100K phaseout like last time. This is a live ball. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 5, 2021

“We cannot cut off relief at $50k. It is shockingly out of touch to assert that $50k is ‘too wealthy’ to receive relief,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to reports of Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) looking to phase out payments for individuals making $50,000.

“Millions are on the brink of eviction. Give too little and they’re devastated. Give ‘too much’ and a single mom might save for a rainy day. This isn’t hard,” she continued, repeating her belief that $1,400 is too small an amount in the first place.

“It should be $2000 to begin w/ anyway. Brutally means-testing a $1400 round is going to hurt so many people. THAT is the risk we can’t afford,” she warned, adding that conservative Democrats “can ask to tax $ back later if they’re so concerned.”

“All Dems need for the slam dunk is to do what people elected us to do: help as many people as possible,” she concluded:

We cannot cut off relief at $50k. It is shockingly out of touch to assert that $50k is “too wealthy” to receive relief. Millions are on the brink of eviction. Give too little and they’re devastated. Give “too much” and a single mom might save for a rainy day. This isn’t hard. https://t.co/o14r3phJeH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2021

All Dems need for the slam dunk is to do what people elected us to do: help as many people as possible. It’s not hard. Let’s not screw it up with austerity nonsense that squeezes the working class yet never makes a peep when tax cuts for yachts and private jets are proposed. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2021

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) predicted the next round of stimulus checks will be distributed “within a week” of the bill’s final passage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

