New York Times bestselling author and founder of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research Ibram X. Kendi made remarks on video that some are classifying as “transphobic.” The left-wing author of the “How to Be An Antiracist” book talked about how it was “horrifying” that his daughter “wanted to be a boy.”

Kendi made the controversial remarks during an online seminar held on Zoom titled “How to Be an Antiracist School” on Jan. 25 for the New York State Association for Independent Schools.

“You know obviously, talking about race, even talking about gender. I think it was last week my daughter came home and said she wanted to be a boy,” Kendi said, as reported by The Post Millennial.

“You know which was horrifying, for my wife to hear, for myself to hear,” Kendi said. “And of course, you know, we’re like, ‘Okay, what affirmative messages about girlhood you know can we be teaching her to protect her from whatever she’s hearing in our home, or even outside of our home, that would make her want to be a boy.'”

Kendi then brought race into the discussion by saying, “And I suspect it’s the same thing with you know with kids of color, in which they’re regularly hearing these messages that may want them to want to be white. Or even white children who are like ‘I’m happy I’m white,’ right?”

He asked, “You know, what affirmative messages are we teaching them to break down those ideas?”

Thus far, there has been little to no outrage over Kendi’s comments about being horrified about his daughter considering changing her sex by the leftist outrage mob, which praises him and his “antiracist” dogma.

Some argued that Kendi’s comments were not transphobic, while others noted that had a conservative or J.K. Rowling made the same exact comments that they would have been raked over the coals and the cancel culture horde would make a concerted effort to have them deplatformed and fired from their job.

“Someone who doesn’t have the same cachet as Kendi would be accused of being transphobic for saying the same thing,” Reason and Newsday contributing writer Cathy Young said.

Thomas Chatterton Williams, contributing writer at New York Times Magazine wrote, “The point is not that Kendi is transphobic or should be cancelled. The point is that these comments would have ended other writers’ careers.”

Last week, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Michael Che faced backlash after he made a joke about transgender people serving in the military during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment that many deemed to be “transphobic.”

Kendi was smashed with adverse fallout in September when he said that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett adopted two Haitian children to shield herself from accusations of racism.

During a Stanford University webinar in November, Kendi stated that “most organizations and institutions are racist.“

