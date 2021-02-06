https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/two-thirds-republicans-say-biden-not-legitimately-elected/

You’re not alone – Lots of Republican voters don’t buy into the results of the fraudulent election.

According to a new poll, 65% of Republicans say that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.

From The Washington Times:

About two-thirds of Republicans say Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president, according to a new poll conducted barely two weeks after he was inaugurated. TRENDING: IGNORED BY THE MEDIA ELITES AND FBI: List of 20 Individuals at the Capitol on January 6th – All Appear to be Connected to Antifa or Far Left Groups The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 33% of Republicans say Biden was legitimately elected as the 46th president of the United States, while 65% say he was not. Overall, roughly two-thirds of Americans say Biden was legitimately elected; nearly all Democrats say so.

Now, that the White House has been stolen, even the Left is admitting that the elites worked together to steal the election from Trump.

Molly Ball at TIME Magazine reported:

There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.

