Hollywood star Armie Hammer has reportedly been dropped by his talent agency, WME, as well as by his publicist amid the sex scandal involving unverified direct messages that The Social Network star allegedly sent to several women.

The Hollywood Reporter said that WME no longer represents Hammer and that his publicist has also parted ways with the actor. WME is a division of Endeavor, the behemoth talent agency and media conglomerate that represents many of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Hammer’s career has been in free fall since several women stepped forward claiming that the actor sent them disturbing DM’s containing references to sexual abuse and even cannibalism. None of these messages have been verified and Hammer has dismissed the accusations as “bullshit.”

The actor has dropped out of two high-profile projects since the scandal broke — the Paramount+ drama series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather, and the Lionsgate movie Shotgun Wedding, costarring Jennifer Lopez.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” said Hammer in a statement to TMZ. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Late-night host Bill Maher is one of the few entertainment industry voices who has defended Hammer, albeit in a joking manner

“I think we can talk about this in relation to where feminism is, because apparently, Armie Hammer has a predilection to tell his dates he wants to ‘eat’ them. And who wouldn’t want to be eaten by Armie Hammer? Come on,” Maher reportedly said on Friday’s installment of Real Time with Bill Maher.

During the recent presidential race, Hammer was a vocal anti-Trump critic who trashed the president and his supporters on social media. He even called law enforcement “inherently racist.”

The actor is a scion of the Hammer family, whose fortune came from Occidental Petroleum. He is the great-grandson of Armand Hammer, the billionaire entrepreneur and art collector who ran the oil company for three decades.

