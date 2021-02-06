https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/bait-switch-leftists-hammer-biden-broken-relief-check-promise/

Left-wingers are turning on Joe Biden.

Actress Susan Sarandon hammered Joe Biden over his broken promise to deliver $2,000 stimulus checks.

Where are the $2K checks you promised @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris @ReverendWarnock @ossoff? At a time when only 39% of Americans could afford a $1,000 emergency & over 15 million have lost employer-sponsored health insurance, the diff between $1,400 & $2K is a matter of survival. https://t.co/a8FUChHFin — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 4, 2021

If voters feel like Dems are pulling a bait and switch, don’t be surprised when they don’t show up in 2022 or 2024. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 4, 2021

Former Dem presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said this:

How can we spend $1.9T on Covid relief and not include $2000 a month in #DirectCashRelief? I don’t get it. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 6, 2021

Biden’s broken promise:

Joe Biden in Georgia the day before the Senate runoff: $2,000 stimulus checks would “go out the door immediately.” pic.twitter.com/NTBI698NcE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2021

Susan Sarandon and Marianne Williamson aren’t the only left-wingers realizing they were conned by Joe Biden.

Labor Unions who endorsed Biden have come out attacking him for his policies:

