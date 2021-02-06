https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/bait-switch-leftists-hammer-biden-broken-relief-check-promise/

Left-wingers are turning on Joe Biden.

Actress Susan Sarandon hammered Joe Biden over his broken promise to deliver $2,000 stimulus checks.

TRENDING: IGNORED BY THE MEDIA ELITES AND FBI: List of 20 Individuals at the Capitol on January 6th – All Appear to be Connected to Antifa or Far Left Groups

Former Dem presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said this:

Biden’s broken promise:

Susan Sarandon and Marianne Williamson aren’t the only left-wingers realizing they were conned by Joe Biden.

Labor Unions who endorsed Biden have come out attacking him for his policies:

“Insulting”- Labor Unions That Endorsed Biden Now Lashing Out At Him

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...