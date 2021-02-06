https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/02/believe-science-biden-picks-teachers-unions-over-daniel-greenfield/

Municipal unions are a huge part of the Democrat power base both organizationally and financially. Parents, even lefty ones, desperately want schools to reopen. Teachers’ unions want to stay home, do nothing, and get paid, while bargaining for even more insane concessions because they have the system over a barrel.

Even more so than usual.

Some local Democrat leaders have gotten tired of it. But the Biden administration knows where its money and power is coming from.

Biden claimed that he would be “listening to science”. The media gushed about how “refreshing” it was to have an administration that would “listen to the science.” But the only science that Biden is listening to is political science. And that’s not a science. That’s corruption.

Here’s CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about whether it’s safe to reopen schools.

That said, I want to be very clear about schools, which is: Yes, ACIP has put teachers in the 1b category, the category of essential workers. But I also want to be clear that there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely. So while we are implementing the criteria of the Advisory Committee and of the state and local guidances to get vaccination across these eligible communities, I would also say that safe reopening of schools is not — that vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools.

Now, this was a White House press briefing. Walensky was speaking alongside Fauci.

The national parasitic infection known as the teachers’ unions had been telling members in Philly, Chicago, and other major cities not to report to work, and they were outraged at this inappropriate intrusion of science into their laziness, corruption, and greed.

So you can guess whom the Biden administration sided with: the CDC Director or the unions.

“Dr. Walensky spoke to this in her personal capacity,” Jen Psaki bizarrely insisted.

What exactly is the “personal capacity” of the CDC director at a White House press conference? Psaki is an inept spinner, but the substance of it is that the Biden administration is throwing the CDC director under the bus, while standing with the unions, and insisting there needs to be some sort of final guidance.

The final guidance, like the teachers actually doing their damn jobs, may take forever.

Biden picked the unions over the students. But the unions are the ones funding him. When the kids can ante up for the big guy, maybe that will change.

