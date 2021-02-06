https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-will-take-10-years-get-full-employment-current-job-growth-rate/

(BREITBART) – President Joe Biden sounded a dark note on the future of the economy Friday, after a bleak jobs report came out.

The United States economy added 49,000 jobs in December with only 6,000 jobs in the private sector, according to the latest report released Friday morning.

“At that rate, it’s going to take ten years to get back to full employment,” Biden said. “That’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

