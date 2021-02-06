https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-conservative-congressman-shines-in-first-floor-speech/
About The Author
Related Posts
O’Keefe publishes secret Jack Dorsey recording…
January 17, 2021
Antifa targets Josh Hawley at his house…
January 5, 2021
Man arrested for murder of San Diego couple found at bottom of well in Mexico… Mugshot
January 29, 2021
Idaho ISP blocks Facebook and Twitter… Bravo!
January 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy