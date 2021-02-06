https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/brett-favre-nfl-super-bowl-quarterback/2021/02/06/id/1008916

Despite making millions in the game, NFL legend Brett Favre on Newsmax TV said he supports warning kids from playing tackle football due to concussion fears and the lack of treatment for mild traumatic brain injuries.

“I love tackle football, but I just don’t think it’s a very smart thing to do for youth, and I have three grandkids, 10, 6, and 3, and I would not encourage them to play tackle football at all,” Favre told “Saturday Agenda.”

“I would cringe to see them get tackled.”

Favre himself played the game with the reckless abandon until the age of 41, and he admitted to host Tom Basile the last hit he took in the NFL caused a “massive” concussion. He has been retired 10 years and now marvels at Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady’s longevity.

“I just loved to play the game of football,” Favre said, noting he played three years of high school, four years of college, 20 years in the NFL, and has avoided mixing politics and the sport.

“I am all for change, but I am also for the game itself,” he continued. “There’s two different games, the game of life, the game of football or the game of sports, most fans don’t want to see them intermingle. My guess is that they don’t.

“But I think the league has done a pretty good job of managing [political division], as well as COVID.”

As for his Super Bowl LV prediction between the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, “I’m not betting against Tom Brady, no way,” Favre concluded.

