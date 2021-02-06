https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/burn-blm-antifa-terrorists-march-dc-assault-police-officers-harass-outdoor-diners-video/

This is Biden’s America.

Antifa terrorists marched through Washington DC Saturday night chanting, “Burn it down!”

WATCH:

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

The far-left terrorists shined flashlights and assaulted police officers on bikes.

A police officer swatted away a flashlight and an altercation broke out.

WATCH (language warning):

An officer swats away one of the flashlights, leading to brief clashes as police push forward into the crowd in front of outdoor diners here in DC #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/UuA76fH5X4 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Antifa harassed outdoor diners by giving speeches on race and indigenous lives next to restaurants.

WATCH:

Speeches on race, Black and Indigenous lives next to the outdoor diners in DC #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/LaGQ5qW3hC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

“Whose streets?! Our streets!” BLM-Antifa chanted as they marched through DC.

WATCH:

Videos courtesy of independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager

