(UPI) – A small California town with a tourism industry hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic is offering visitors $100 to come and stay.

The Visit Santa Maria Valley program is providing $100 vouchers, which can be used at the town’s wineries, breweries and restaurants, to tourists who stay for at least two nights at hotels there.

The promotion, which launched Thursday, runs through March 31.

“Santa Maria Valley has so much to offer,” Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau, told CNN. “We have beautiful beaches, hotels and wineries that are such a great option for budget-conscious travelers during a time of economic rebound.”

