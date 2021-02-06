https://thescoop.us/press-sec-unaware-about-bidens-latest-catch-and-release-executive-order/

A reporter questioned White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden’s latest executive order ‘catch and release’ which allows undocumented migrants to stay in the US while they wait for their court date.

By no surprise, Psaki was unaware of the Biden Administrations executive order on migrants being released into the US and the reporter asked if the migrants are getting tested for COVID before being released.

Psaki responded, “Well certainly the reason we’ve put in a number of protections in terms of travel and otherwise is to keep the American people safe, I haven’t seen that report, I can’t validate the accuracy of it but I’d certainly point you to Department of Homeland Security for more specifics about what’s happening.”

National Review reports that the Biden Administration is bringing back the ‘catch and release’ policy because of the illegal border crossings spiking and over whelming detention facilities.

Jen Psaki is very unprepared when it comes to these briefings and many have mocked her for not having an answer to a question as ‘I’ll have to circle back with you’

Abigail that’s a great question. I’m glad you asked it. I’ll find out and circle back with you on that 👌🏻 — Chase Cole (@StevenChaseCole) January 29, 2021

Another user posted to Twitter of all the times she ‘circled back’ on questions during the briefings.

Doc, Jen Psaki will ‘Circle Back’ on that as well..😀 pic.twitter.com/PX9FH7l9nZ — Ireshum (@ireshum) February 1, 2021

Psaki took notice of those criticizing her role as the White House Press Secretary and said “I hate to disappoint conservative Twitter, but I’m going to circle back on a number of things.”

Jen Psaki circles back: ‘I often note, ‘I’m going to circle back’ — I hate to disappoint conservative Twitter, but I’m going to circle back on a number of things’ pic.twitter.com/HD88LVNxi5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 2, 2021

