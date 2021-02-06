https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/06/cnn-analyst-has-a-twitter-rule-about-how-to-tell-which-people-probably-suck-jim-acosta-among-the-hardest-hit/

How can you tell which people “probably suck”? One New York Times reporter and CNN analyst has a general rule:

one of my Twitter rules is if someone’s avatar and header photo are both pictures of themselves they probably suck — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 6, 2021

You know, he might be on to something:

Jim Acosta had a header of Jim Acosta, looking at Jim Acosta, looking and pointing at his Twitter picture of Jim Acosta. https://t.co/7MeA2CaHAF pic.twitter.com/mFhtVhdgEJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2021

That could spark a “Dear Diary” moment!

The president also might “probably suck,” according to the aforementioned rule:

If you look around Twitter much, there are a ton of people whose accounts fall into that category and it’s a bipartisan affair. But nobody fits the reporter’s tweet’s profile like Jim Acosta.

