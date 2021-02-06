https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/06/cnn-analyst-has-a-twitter-rule-about-how-to-tell-which-people-probably-suck-jim-acosta-among-the-hardest-hit/

How can you tell which people “probably suck”? One New York Times reporter and CNN analyst has a general rule:

You know, he might be on to something:

That could spark a “Dear Diary” moment!

The president also might “probably suck,” according to the aforementioned rule:

If you look around Twitter much, there are a ton of people whose accounts fall into that category and it’s a bipartisan affair. But nobody fits the reporter’s tweet’s profile like Jim Acosta.

