CNN quietly snuck out a report this week, without posting the story to their homepage and barely covering the news on air. It suggests despite the multitude of claims since January 6th, Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick was NOT killed by a blunt force trauma.

Posted on Tuesday, CNN’s new story was not shared by any of their leading personalities, reporters, or anchors. The eighth paragraph of the story claims (emphasis added):

According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.

One possibility being considered by investigators is that Sicknick became ill after interacting with a chemical irritant like pepper spray or bear spray that was deployed in the crowd. But investigators reviewing video of the officer’s time around the Capitol haven’t been able to confirm that in tape that has been recovered so far, the official said.

The case could also be complicated if Sicknick had a preexisting medical condition.

Despite dozens of results for CNN mentioning the fire extinguisher, there are just two correcting the record since their report was released.

The network has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that Officer Brian Sicknick was definitely killed by Trump supporters with a fire extinguisher.

Poppy Harlow claimed: “We turn now to a tribute happening soon for fallen Capitol Hill police officer Brian Sicknick who died — was killed. He was killed when one of the rioters hit him with a fire extinguisher.”

Anderson Cooper asserted: “[A] Capitol police officer was beaten reportedly with a fire extinguisher.”

Ana Cabrera stated: “Officer Brian Sicknick died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the hours long attack.”

Erin Burnett asked: “Why is Trump trying so hard to make those claims the focal point of the Senate trial? Charging him with inciting insurrection? Does he think that the lie would justify a mob of his supporters trampling a woman? Does it justify police officers being hit beaten with a hockey stick and crutch? Does he think Brian Sicknick working the Capitol that died, after hit in the head with a fire extinguisher?”

Wolf Blitzer allowed Rep Ted Lieu to assert, unchallenged: “This was an insurrection and attempted coup where multiple people died including a law enforcement officer that reportedly was bludgeon [with a] fire extinguisher.”

None of these shows, their staffs, nor their anchors have issued apologies nor corrections for their incorrect assertions, which are especially galling given Officer Sicknick’s family outwardly called for his death to not be politicized.

