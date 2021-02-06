https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/06/cnns-jake-tapper-disappointed-to-see-rep-nancy-mace-fundraising-off-her-false-smear-of-aoc/

Here’s CNN’s holier-than-thou Jake Tapper will a fistful of fact-checks of Rep. Nancy Mace, including CNN’s own fact-check (which didn’t pass our fact-check), to back up his disappointment that Mace would fundraise off of “the false smear that @AOC misrepresented her experience during the insurrection.”

.@RepNancyMace fundraising off the false smear that @AOC misrepresented her experience during the insurrection. She didn’t. Disappointing to see Mace do this. More on the smear, which has been fact checked, here: https://t.co/8DiNozVTIj pic.twitter.com/dsVfoSxmtO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 6, 2021

We’ve seen the fact-checks; even Snopes declared it “Mostly False” that AOC “wasn’t even in the Capitol building” when the rioting occurred.

Can we please go back to the first time Mace’s name came up at all in conjunction with any of this? Through screenshots, Mace called out the media’s flame-flanning reporting on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram video; in particular, Newsweek, which reported that “Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office, forcing her to take refuge inside her bathroom” and that “members of the mob banged against her door.” She even introduced her tweet by saying AOC made it clear she didn’t know who was at her door.

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

“The Today Show” memory-holed its segment on the incident, and Newsweek appended a correction to its article. Mace was right: insurrectionists never stormed their hallway, AOC wasn’t sure who was at her door, and the media dropped the ball, reporting that rioters made it inside AOC’s office. And what did she get for her trouble? Fact-checks and clap-back from Ocasio-Cortez, who slammed Mace for her “deeply cynical & disgusting attack.”

Fact-check all you want; Ocasio-Cortez perceived someone was slighting her and as usual went on an angry Twitter binge.

But Tapper is disappointed in Mace for her “false smear.” Mace was telling the truth from the beginning and was attacked for it. Why doesn’t CNN set fact-checker Daniel Dale on Newsweek?

Jake is here to gaslight you https://t.co/d8WzTlNooD — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 6, 2021

There is absolutely nothing misrepresented in that letter nor in her previous statements. Remember, AOC was the one who first attacked Mace for her calling out the media’s portrayal of what AOC said. — Denny Chad Halen (@DennyLoggins) February 6, 2021

She lied Jake, she played up a terrible situation like she was being hunted, she wasn’t. She accused a Senator of trying to have her murdered. What part of #AOClied don’t you understand? — Gerald A (@GmorganJr) February 6, 2021

Is AOC *still* going on and on about that goofy little protest? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 6, 2021

Plane crash survivors would be embarrassed to milk the trauma of their experience for this long. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 6, 2021

Protect the precious! You guys are hilarious. Pravda would be proud. — eric (@eriContrarian) February 6, 2021

Jake Tapper is my favorite DNC flack. https://t.co/9uaJg236BC — Grant Culp (@ItsGrantCulp) February 6, 2021

AOC lied, Jake. You beclown yourself every time you type “insurrection” unironically. And apparently you really have never read Orwell. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) February 6, 2021

NARRATOR: AOC misrepresented her experience during the riot. It wasn’t an insurrection. https://t.co/eO44lVRdPv — RBe (@RBPundit) February 6, 2021

What makes this so gratuitous is that she initially took care to attack the media coverage of AOC’s story, which (as Haley notes) was a wreck. Once that was washed through the Fox News aggregation filter it piqued AOC’s ire and that was too good of a fundraising beef to pass up. — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) February 6, 2021

I would take this matter more seriously if people took AOC to task for, first, accusing several Republicans OF LITERALLY TRYING TO GET HER KILLED, when there is zero evidence for that… After which AOC also fundraised. The double standard continues. https://t.co/c6luMutQSM — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 6, 2021

Tapper seems super-sorry that he forgot to redact all instances of the person who received the email.

Name of the person who got this email is still in the email a second time i believe — 🦩lindsay ⚯͛ ‎⎊ (@spookylindsay) February 6, 2021

Thanks, ah well — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 6, 2021

Related:

‘You don’t know my story’! Nancy Mace fires back hard after AOC accuses her of trying to shame and silence survivors of assault https://t.co/zei1Mb74EV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

