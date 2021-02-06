https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/06/cnns-jake-tapper-disappointed-to-see-rep-nancy-mace-fundraising-off-her-false-smear-of-aoc/

Here’s CNN’s holier-than-thou Jake Tapper will a fistful of fact-checks of Rep. Nancy Mace, including CNN’s own fact-check (which didn’t pass our fact-check), to back up his disappointment that Mace would fundraise off of “the false smear that @AOC misrepresented her experience during the insurrection.”

We’ve seen the fact-checks; even Snopes declared it “Mostly False” that AOC “wasn’t even in the Capitol building” when the rioting occurred.

Can we please go back to the first time Mace’s name came up at all in conjunction with any of this? Through screenshots, Mace called out the media’s flame-flanning reporting on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram video; in particular, Newsweek, which reported that “Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office, forcing her to take refuge inside her bathroom” and that “members of the mob banged against her door.” She even introduced her tweet by saying AOC made it clear she didn’t know who was at her door.

“The Today Show” memory-holed its segment on the incident, and Newsweek appended a correction to its article. Mace was right: insurrectionists never stormed their hallway, AOC wasn’t sure who was at her door, and the media dropped the ball, reporting that rioters made it inside AOC’s office. And what did she get for her trouble? Fact-checks and clap-back from Ocasio-Cortez, who slammed Mace for her “deeply cynical & disgusting attack.”

Fact-check all you want; Ocasio-Cortez perceived someone was slighting her and as usual went on an angry Twitter binge.

But Tapper is disappointed in Mace for her “false smear.” Mace was telling the truth from the beginning and was attacked for it. Why doesn’t CNN set fact-checker Daniel Dale on Newsweek?

Tapper seems super-sorry that he forgot to redact all instances of the person who received the email.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...