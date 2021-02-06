https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/cnns-ratings-1st-week-biden-era-disaster/

(MENREC) – CNN saw their ratings crater by 44 percent in the first week of the Biden administration, something Variety says “may offer a portent of what the post-Trump era will be like for the network.”

Primetime numbers for the pro-Biden network steadily declined throughout January from record highs but dropped significantly more than other networks during the final week. They also struggled with some very important demographics.

“Viewership data across two key metrics – the target news demographic for people ages 25-54, and the total audience watching – shows that CNN ended the final week of January with ratings dropping roughly 44% for total audience … across all three hours of primetime,” reports Variety.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

