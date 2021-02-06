https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/06/columnist-conflicted-after-trumpist-next-door-plowed-her-driveway-without-being-asked-this-la-times-op-ed-is-a-thing-to-behold/

The dilemma: You’re a charter member of the anti-Trump Resistance, and a neighbor who supports Trump and “Blue Lives Matter” plows your driveway unsolicited and free of charge. What next? Hang on to your hats:

Column: What can you do about the Trumpites next door? (via @latimesopinion) https://t.co/rxiZ7Iz1tw — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 5, 2021

We survived the lawn-sign war with our Trumpite neighbors. But here’s my piece about what happened when they brought out the big guns: kindness.https://t.co/0cddBb8dfH — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) February 6, 2021

Yowza:

you get your driveway plowed by a stranger offering to be your friend — what flashes between the skull? yourself as arbiter of “truth,” “justice” and “absolution” pic.twitter.com/CrKgxBCHvi — curtmills (@CurtMills) February 6, 2021

Where this editor comes from when somebody plows your driveway as a nice gesture you wave and say “thank you!” But it’s just not that easy for some.

I am legit trying to figure out if this column is satire. I mean, at one point it doesn’t seem to understand that Eddie Murphy’s “White Like Me” skit was a joke…? It’s a thing to behold. Cc ⁦@PolitiBunny⁩ https://t.co/5ZriL3l4bW — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 6, 2021

It’s almost impossible to tell the difference between satire and “seriousness” anymore.

Talk about over thinking something. Just say thank you.

I don’t need to be your friend or know your political view to do a kind deed. Matter of fact I rather not know. https://t.co/OEjNREIywM — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) February 6, 2021

You think there’s gonna be a turn to self-knowledge towards the end of this amazing column and then there is… not. https://t.co/JkvT4SYTyj — 𝔖𝔲𝔰𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔥 𝔅𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨 (@suzania) February 6, 2021

There most certainly is not. A story that started with a neighborly gesture of plowing snow free of charge ends this way:

So here’s my response to my plowed driveway, for now. Politely, but not profusely, I’ll acknowledge the Sassian move. With a wave and a thanks, a minimal start on building back trust. I’m not ready to knock on the door with a covered dish yet. I also can’t give my neighbors absolution; it’s not mine to give. Free driveway work, as nice as it is, is just not the same currency as justice and truth. To pretend it is would be to lie, and they probably aren’t looking for absolution anyway. But I can offer a standing invitation to make amends. Not with a snowplow but by recognizing the truth about the Trump administration and, more important, by working for justice for all those whom the administration harmed. Only when we work shoulder to shoulder to repair the damage of the last four years will we even begin to dig out of this storm.

Maybe she should have opened the window and yelled “I grant you no absolution for this” right when the neighbor started plowing to save him the effort.

She was getting something for free. I thought the Left was all about free stuff. Obviously, only they can hand out free stuff. — Ready to die, willing to live – Resist Tyranny! (@wildauburnrebel) February 6, 2021

Such a sad, sad state of affairs this country finds itself in…. — El Sueno Grande (@ElSuenoGrande) February 6, 2021

We actually may be able to wake the woke with kindness. https://t.co/XLUldiexMO — Thomas Treibel (@TomTreibel) February 6, 2021

The only thing anyone with manners would do would be to say, “Thank you!”🙄 — Please👏🏻Stop👏🏻Erasing👏🏻Me👏🏻 (@momneedsarefill) February 6, 2021

That seems to be a completely alien concept for some these days.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

