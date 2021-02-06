https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/06/columnist-conflicted-after-trumpist-next-door-plowed-her-driveway-without-being-asked-this-la-times-op-ed-is-a-thing-to-behold/

The dilemma: You’re a charter member of the anti-Trump Resistance, and a neighbor who supports Trump and “Blue Lives Matter” plows your driveway unsolicited and free of charge. What next? Hang on to your hats:

Yowza:

Where this editor comes from when somebody plows your driveway as a nice gesture you wave and say “thank you!” But it’s just not that easy for some.

It’s almost impossible to tell the difference between satire and “seriousness” anymore.

There most certainly is not. A story that started with a neighborly gesture of plowing snow free of charge ends this way:

So here’s my response to my plowed driveway, for now. Politely, but not profusely, I’ll acknowledge the Sassian move. With a wave and a thanks, a minimal start on building back trust. I’m not ready to knock on the door with a covered dish yet.

I also can’t give my neighbors absolution; it’s not mine to give. Free driveway work, as nice as it is, is just not the same currency as justice and truth. To pretend it is would be to lie, and they probably aren’t looking for absolution anyway.

But I can offer a standing invitation to make amends. Not with a snowplow but by recognizing the truth about the Trump administration and, more important, by working for justice for all those whom the administration harmed. Only when we work shoulder to shoulder to repair the damage of the last four years will we even begin to dig out of this storm.

Maybe she should have opened the window and yelled “I grant you no absolution for this” right when the neighbor started plowing to save him the effort.

That seems to be a completely alien concept for some these days.

