We warned on November 2, 2020, the day before the 2020 Election, that the nightmare scenario created by the Democrats starring Sleepy Joe Biden was about to begin.



We reported on the ‘Color Revolution’ earlier in the 2020 Presidential campaign – In September Tucker Carlson discussed the ‘color revolution’ and Norm Eisen, ironically Obama’s Ethics Czar, was reportedly behind the resistance and the efforts to remove President Trump from office. Like other Democrat lies, the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) didn’t make health care more affordable and Norm Eisen was not someone who cared about ethics.

Below is a video from Tucker Carlson’s show regarding this topic – at the time we didn’t know much about Norm Eisen:

Under Eisen the plan was hatched and the coup to steal the election from President Trump began.

The elites, liberal media, the Justice Department, the courts, and Trump-haters were all involved. Facebook, Google and Twitter warned us when they announced that starting on Election day they would not report the winner of the election and would block people who tried to do it. This led to their actions later to purge President Trump and his supporters from their site:

A day before the election, the Biden Campaign announced under no circumstances would they admit defeat on election day:

“Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on Election Night,” says Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon on a zoom with reporters. — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) November 2, 2020

The Democrats were involved in a ‘color revolution’ the entire Trump Presidency, and Norm Eisen, Obama’s ‘Ethics Czar’, was reportedly behind it.

The coup moved forward. In spite of President Trump winning 79 million votes to Biden’s 68 million per some estimates, the election was stolen by the Democrats, China, the DOJ, FBI, the courts, Big Tech, Big Media and many in the Republican Party.

Then on January 6th, the President spoke and listed an inventory of the rampant fraud but he had no time to finish. His Vice President betrayed him and started the spectacle in the Capitol to validate the fraudulent election. Next came the march on the Capitol where bad actors joined in with Trump supporters and began damaging the capital and took portraits of themselves being there.

The entire spectacle from before Trump’s inauguration in 2016 to today, was led by Norm Eisen. Yesterday a report came out from Time where Eisen bragged about his efforts:

The Time report shared:

The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted. For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President. Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors. The scenario the shadow campaigners were desperate to stop was not a Trump victory. It was an election so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all, a failure of the central act of democratic self-governance that has been a hallmark of America since its founding. Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result. “The untold story of the election is the thousands of people of both parties who accomplished the triumph of American democracy at its very foundation,” says Norm Eisen, a prominent lawyer and former Obama Administration official who recruited Republicans and Democrats to the board of the Voter Protection Program.

Obama never surrendered the White House. He led the coup attempts against the Trump Administration which was busy destroying Obama’s America killing policies. Many believe Obama is running the White House now. Biden certainly isn’t and Harris doesn’t have the ability to either.

But Obama wasn’t alone he needed a man of ‘ethics’ to lead his coups and ‘color revolution’ in the United States. Ethics to Obama and Eisen means do anything to win.

