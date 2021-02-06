https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/06/david-hogg-seeks-memes-to-help-promote-what-could-become-billion-dollar-pillow-company/

David Hogg’s idea for a fully unionized pillow company to compete against Mike Lindell’s MyPillow has caught the attention of the AFL-CIO.

So far the business plan appears to be “at a future date sell a lot of pillows to people who don’t like MyPillow because their CEO is a big Trump supporter,” but Hogg obviously has high hopes for the company:

I’m not even kidding this could become $1 billion company also we actually are looking into how we can send a pillow into space — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2021

Why do we want to send a pillow and a space ? It’s because we want to prove anything is possible when you have a big enough dreams 🙂 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2021

We just hired a CFO with experience bringing multiple companies from where we are now to 9-figure valuations. This is happening and we cant wait to get #PillowsToThePeople — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2021

And what’s one of the first steps to get on the road to running a billion-dollar company? Crowdsourcing memes, just like it says in Business 101 textbooks:

We need pillow memes- to help with launch because we have limited capital so feel free to share so we can get the word out about the company and have fun — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2021

We’re capitalists here at Twitchy, so if a company can get started and exist on its own, more power to ’em. But the business plan seems fairly… nonexistent so far.

I mean, did you even come up with a business plan before announcing this? It’s like you’re figuring it out as you go. https://t.co/g9nbxjXNjC — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) February 6, 2021

Oh, and there’s this:

One thing our pillow will not have: unsolicited bible quotes. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2021

NOW how much would you pay? And judging from the replies Hogg has many on the hook and ready to order.

LOLing at the sincerely earnest replies… https://t.co/Kh0m8ZFczv — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) February 6, 2021

This grift is laughable and they’re lapping it up like puppies — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 6, 2021

It could be entertaining keeping up with this story.

Instead, they will contain quotes from Das Kapital. https://t.co/znfZnVyDe8 — ₿ Michelle ₿ (@RagnarsMate) February 6, 2021

The ideas just keep on coming!

