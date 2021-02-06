https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dominion-lawyer-says-warned-oan-not-air-mike-lindell-doc/

The lead attorney representing Dominion Voting Systems has come out swinging against OAN for airing Mike Lindell’s two-hour election fraud special — and claims that they “warned” the network not to air it.

Lindell’s film titled “Absolute Proof,” aired on the network in the form of a paid advertisement, with a disclaimer that it was not an OAN report.

The disclaimer said that Lindell “purchased the airtime for the broadcast of this program” and it “is not the product of OAN’s reporting.”

Dominion’s lead attorney Thomas Clare responded to the film on Friday, telling Law & Crime that the network is still a lawsuit target despite the disclaimer.

TRENDING: IGNORED BY THE MEDIA ELITES AND FBI: List of 20 Individuals at the Capitol on January 6th – All Appear to be Connected to Antifa or Far Left Groups

“Nice try by OAN, but it definitely does not relieve them of liability,” Clare told Law & Crime. “To the contrary, we warned them specifically and in writing that they would be broadcasting false and defamatory statements of fact if they broadcast the program, and they made the affirmative decision to disregarded that warning and broadcast it anyway.”

Clare pointed out that “other outlets have refused to air it,” implying that they contacted them.

“Other outlets have refused to host it,” Clare said. “Textbook actual malice.”

Charles Herring, the president of OAN, seemed unbothered and said that the program is “paid long-form ad air time.”

“We sold the air time at fair market value. The paid content is clearly differentiated from OAN content. OAN did not assist with the production,” Herring told Law & Crime.

Absolute Proof is currently available to watch on Lindell’s personal website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

