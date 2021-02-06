https://notthebee.com/article/elon-musk-just-trolled-the-onion-by-plugging-the-babylon-bee

GOD BLESS ELON MUSK.

Here is a screen shot just so you can gaze upon its glory again:

Elon Musk, mad genius and second-richest human on earth, really just trolled the liberal Onion by replying to them with a plug for the Bee.

I had to share this moment with you. 😍🐝🚀🌙

Live shot of the Bee:

Live shot of the Onion:

Live shot of Elon Musk’s net worth:

All Bee owners and staff walking into the nearest Tesla dealer the next time we’re in the market for a new vehicle:

Thank you Papa Elon.

* * *

UPDATE: Ted Cruz checking in 😤

