GOD BLESS ELON MUSK.
Here is a screen shot just so you can gaze upon its glory again:
Elon Musk, mad genius and second-richest human on earth, really just trolled the liberal Onion by replying to them with a plug for the Bee.
I had to share this moment with you. 😍🐝🚀🌙
Live shot of the Bee:
Live shot of the Onion:
Live shot of Elon Musk’s net worth:
All Bee owners and staff walking into the nearest Tesla dealer the next time we’re in the market for a new vehicle:
Thank you Papa Elon.
* * *
UPDATE: Ted Cruz checking in 😤