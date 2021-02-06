https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/facebook-censors-catholic-professors-book-toxic-femininity/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Facebook has censored posts promoting a book from a Catholic professor that criticized feminism.

Facebook removed posts that advertised “The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing The Culture From Toxic Femininity,” a book from Pontifex University’s Carrie Gress. The posts were deemed in violation of the company’s “commerce policies.” Facebook owns Instagram.

“A bookstore tried to post the book on both those platforms and got the same message – that the book violated community policy,” Gress told The College Fix via email.

