https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/feds-havent-reopened-hush-money-probe-trump-departed-presidency?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The investigation into hush money paid to conceal former President Donald Trump’s alleged affairs with Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels has not been resuscitated since he left office.

While there was speculation that the case might be opened again, the Associated Press reported that “several people involved in the case say the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan” has not taken any steps in that direction and probably will not do so in the future.

Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels have each said they had affairs with Trump, according to the AP.

“Federal prosecutors infamously referred to Trump as ‘Individual-1’ in charging Cohen with skirting campaign contribution rules by arranging six-figure payments to Daniels and McDougal, a former Playboy model, to keep them quiet about years-old affairs that Trump consistently denied,” according to the wire service.

The outlet reported that Trump has said the payments represented a private concern, and did not constitute campaign finance violations.

