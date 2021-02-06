https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/fentanyl-overdoses-washington-state-see-stunning-increase-2020/
(MY NORTHWEST) – Fentanyl has been a driving factor behind deadly overdoses in Washington state for years now, and in 2020, that was never more evident.
The second quarter of 2020 saw 171 fentanyl-involved overdoses, according to data cited by Caleb Banta-Green, a research scientist with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute (ADAI) at the University of Washington.
Over that same period in 2019, Washington saw just 63 fentanyl overdoses; two years prior to that, there were 18.