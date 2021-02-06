https://www.oann.com/fla-mo-governors-go-head-to-head-over-super-bowl/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fla-mo-governors-go-head-to-head-over-super-bowl

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:40 PM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

The governors of Florida and Missouri made a bet for a seafood sampler over the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) tweeted the friendly Super Bowl wager to Mike Parson (R-Mo.) by putting his money on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Parson accepted the bet, but went on to up the ante. The two governors reportedly agreed to make the loser wear the winning team’s hat to work and behind the desk.

While Parson called the game for the Kansas City Chiefs, DeSantis showed what he had to offer as collateral for the bet.

“We have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing in our own home stadium, in Raymond James,” DeSantis said. “And I am a partisan on this, I’m a Bucs fan. And so I am picking Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and so if the Chiefs do win, we will ship you some of the best seafood Florida has to offer.”

If the Chiefs win, DeSantis offered to send Parson stone crab claws and grouper sandwiches from Frenchy’s in Clearwater Beach.

