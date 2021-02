https://justthenews.com/nation/former-sec-state-george-shultz-dead-100-years-old?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Secretary of State George Shultz died on Saturday at 100 years old.

The Hoover Institution in California, where Schultz was a distinguished fellow, announced his death in a statement Jan. 7.

Shultz held multiple government posts during his life, including having served as U.S. Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook